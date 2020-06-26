Poland jobless rate rises in May

Poland’s jobless rate rose for the second straight month in May, the latest data from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) shows. The registered jobless rate rose to 6% in May from 5.8% in April.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

There were around 1,011,700 people without jobs at the end of May, up from 965,800 a month earlier, according to the state-run statistics agency. Economists had expected a rate of 6.1%. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.4%.

The newly registered unemployed persons decreased to 105,400 in May from 110,400 in the same month last year. The number of unemployed youths, which is applied to the below 25 age group, rose to 130,400 in May from 121,800 in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, unemployment rate rose to 6.1% in May from 5.7% in the prior month, GUS said on June 24.