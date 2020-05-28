Poland jobless rate rises in April

BBJ

Poland’s jobless rate rose in April, the latest data from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) shows. The registered jobless rate rose to 5.8% in April from 5.4% in March. Economists had expected a rate of 5.7%.

In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.6%. The newly registered unemployed persons decreased to 99,900 in April from 112,900 in the same month last year. In March, the number of unemployed persons was 98,600.

The number of youth unemployed persons, which is applied to below 25 age group, rose to 121,800 in April from 112,600 in the previous month, GUS said on May 26.