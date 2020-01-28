remember me
Poland’s jobless rate rose for the second straight month in December, data from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) showed.
The registered jobless rate rose to 5.2% in December from 5.1% in November. This was in line with economists’ expectations. The jobless rate was at the same level in August. It was still better than in the same month last year, however, when the unemployment rate was 5.8%.
The newly registered unemployed persons decreased to 118,000 in December from 133,700 in the same month last year. In November, the number of unemployed persons was 122,500, GUS said.
