Poland jobless rate increases further in June

Regional Today

Poland’s jobless rate rose for the third month in a row in June, the latest data from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) show. The registered jobless rate rose to 6.1% in June from 6% in May.

Photo by xtock / Shutterstock.com

In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.3%. The newly registered unemployed persons increased to 106,400 in June from 98,700 in the same month last year. In May, the number of unemployed persons was 105,400.

The number of youth unemployed persons, which is applied to below 25 age group, rose to 132,200 in June from 130,400 in the previous month, GUS said on July 23.