Poland jobless rate increases further in June

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Poland’s jobless rate rose for the third month in a row in June, the latest data from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) show. The registered jobless rate rose to 6.1% in June from 6% in May.
In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.3%. The newly registered unemployed persons increased to 106,400 in June from 98,700 in the same month last year. In May, the number of unemployed persons was 105,400.
The number of youth unemployed persons, which is applied to below 25 age group, rose to 132,200 in June from 130,400 in the previous month, GUS said on July 23.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Wolf Theiss Budapest
Hegymegi-Barakonyi and Partner Baker McKenzie Attorneys-at-Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben