Poland’s jobless rate unexpectedly fell in October, data from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) shows.

Photo by Fizkes/Shutterstock.com

The registered unemployment rate fell to 5% in October from 5.1% in September. Economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged.

In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 5.7%. The number of newly registered unemployed persons fell to 137,000 in October from 137,500 in the preceding month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the registered jobless rate decreased to 5.2% in October from 5.3% in the prior month, GUS said on Wednesday.