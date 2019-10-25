Poland jobless rate falls in September

BBJ

Poland’s jobless rate fell marginally in September, data from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) showed on Wednesday. The jobless rate has reach its lowest point since September 1990.

A Polish unemployment form (photo by Shutterstock.com)

The registered jobless rate fell to 5.1% in September, from 5.2% in August and July, in line with economists’ expectations. In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 5.7%.

The latest fall in unemployment has taken it to the lowest level seen since September 1990, when the jobless rate was 5%. The number of newly registered unemployed persons increased to 137,500 in September, from 117,400 in the preceding month, GUS said.