Poland inflation slows in September

BBJ

Poland’s consumer price inflation eased for the first time since the beginning of the year in September, final data from Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index climbed 2.6% year-on-year in September, after a 2.9% rise in August. That was in line with the initial estimate. Inflation slowed for the first time since January, when it was 0.7%.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 6.3% annually in September and those of restaurant and hotels and education cost rose 5.2%. Prices of transport and clothing and footwear declined 1.7% and 1.2%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in September. The initial estimate was a 0.1% fall, GUS says.