Poland inflation slows in September

BBJ

Poland’s consumer price inflation slowed for the first time since the start of the year in September and at a faster-than-expected rate, after holding steady in the previous month, flash data from Central Statistical Office (GUS) showed.

The consumer price index (CPI) climbed 2.6% year-on-year in September, after a 2.9% rise in August. Economists had expected a 2.7% growth. Inflation slowed for the first time since January, when it was 0.7%.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 6.3% annually in September, while prices of fuel for personal transport equipment, and electricity, gas and other fuels declined by 2.7% and 1.6%, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.1% in September, GUS said.