Poland inflation slows in October, economy bounces back in Q3

Polandʼs consumer price inflation eased more than estimated in October, final data from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) showed on Friday.

Photo by Bartolomiej Pietrzyk / Shutterstock.com

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.1% year-on-year in October, after a 3.2% increase in September. In the initial estimate, prices rose 3.1%. In August, inflation was 2.9%.

Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels grew 7.5% annually in October and education cost gained 5.8%. Prices in the health, and restaurants and hotels groups rose by 5.1%, each.

Meanwhile, prices of fuels for transport, and clothing and footwear declined by 4.6% and 2.4%, respectively. On month, consumer prices edged up 0.1% in October, after a 0.2% rise in the prior month, as estimated.

In a separate report GUS said, that Polandʼs gross domestic product (GDP) rose a seasonally adjusted 7.7% for the July-September period from the previous quarter. In the previous quarter it fell 9.0%. From a year earlier, GDP fell 1.6%.