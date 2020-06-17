Poland inflation slows in May

BBJ

Poland’s consumer price inflation eased to a six-month low in May, as initially estimated, final data from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) shows.

Inflation (inflacja) in Poland. Photo by Bartolomiej Pietrzyk / Shutterstock.com

The consumer price index rose 2.9% year-on-year in May, as estimated, after a 3.4% increase in April. This was the lowest since November 2019.

Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels gained 7.5% annually in May. Cost for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 6.2% and restaurants and hotels prices increased 6%. Meanwhile, prices for transport declined 12.8%.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices decreased 0.2% in May, following a 0.1% fall in the prior month. The monthly rate came in line with initial estimate, GUS said on June 15.