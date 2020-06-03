Poland inflation slows in May

remember me
Poland’s consumer price inflation eased in May, according to the latest data from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS). The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.9% year-on-year in May, after a 3.4% increase in April. Economists had forecast a 3.4% rise.
Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 8% annually in May and those of electricity, gas and other fuels rose by 5.2%. Meanwhile, prices of fuels for transport declined 23.4%.
On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices decreased 0.2% in May, GUS said on May 29.
