Poland inflation slows in August

BBJ

Poland’s consumer price inflation eased in August, as initially estimated, final data from Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) shows .

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.9% year-on-year in August, after a 3% increase in July, as estimated. Cost for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels grew 7.2% yearly in August.

Prices for restaurants and hotels gained 5.7% and the cost for health increased 5.4%. Meanwhile, prices of fuels for transport, and clothing and footwear declined by 7.1% and 1.9%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1% in August, after a 0.2% decline in the prior month, as initially estimated, GUS said on September 15.