Poland inflation slows further in October

BBJ

Poland’s consumer price inflation eased for the second straight month in a row in October, flash data from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office of Poland (GUS) showed.

The consumer price index (CPI) climbed 2.5% year-on-year in October, following a 2.6% rise in September. Inflation was in line with economists’ expectations.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 6.1% annually in October, while those of fuels for transport equipment and electricity, gas and other fuels declined by 4.7% and 1.7%, respectively, GUS said.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2% in October. Economists had expected a 0.3% increase.