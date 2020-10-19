Poland inflation rises in September

Regional Today

Polandʼs consumer price inflation rose in September, as initially estimated, final data from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) showed last week.

Photo by Bartolomiej Pietrzyk / Shutterstock.com

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.2% year-on-year in September, which was slower than a 2.9% increase in August, as estimated.

The latest inflation was the highest since June, when it was 3.3%. Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels grew 7.3% yearly in September and those of education gained by 5.3%. Prices of fuels for education and communication rose by 5.8% and 5.5%, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2% in September, after a 0.1% fall in the previous month, as initially estimated.