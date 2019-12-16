Poland’s consumer price inflation rose as estimated in November, final data from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) shows .

The consumer price index rose 2.6% year-on-year in November, after a 2.5% increase in October. This was in line with the initial estimate.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 6.5% annually in November and those of restaurants and hotels, and education rose by 5.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1% in November, following a 0.2% increase in the preceding month, as initially estimated, GUS said on Friday.