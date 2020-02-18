Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Poland inflation rises in January

 BBJ
 Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 11:35

Poland’s consumer price inflation rose at a faster pace in January, preliminary data from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 4.4% year-on-year in January, following a 3.4% increase in December. Economists had forecast 4.2% inflation. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, and tobacco increased 6.7% and those of dwelling and transport rose by 4.9% and 1.9%, respectively.

On month, consumer prices increased 0.9% in January following a 0.8% rise in the previous month. In a preliminary report, released on Friday, GUS also said that Poland economy expanded an annual 3.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019, easing from a 3.9% advance in the previous quarter. It was the lowest annual growth rate since Q4 2016.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, the economy advanced 0.2%, slowing markedly from a 1.2% rise in Q3. For full 2019, Poland’s GDP grew 4%, easing from a 5.1% expansion in 2018.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Inkjet Printers: Keep it Simple (and Cheap)

    Companies looking at printer acquisition usually consider two options: inkjet or laser based products. In the past, customers preferred laser printers, a solution providing large quantity printing at a relatively affordable price, while inkjet printing was considered more an option for home users and small companies. But technologies have changed significantly and laser may not be the obvious choice for cost-saving printing any more. Especially if you add environment protection to the decision factors, says Csaba Dobos, Epson Europe Business Account Manager.

     

Related articles