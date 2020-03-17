Your cart

Poland inflation rises in February

 BBJ
 Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 10:30

Poland’s consumer price inflation increased in February, preliminary data from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) shows.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 4.7% year-on-year in February, following a 4.3% increase in January. Economists had forecast a 4.4% rise.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 7.5% annually in February and those of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and restaurants and hotels increased by 7.3% and 6.3%, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices increased 0.7% in February, after a 0.9% rise in the preceding month, GUS said on March 13.

 

 

