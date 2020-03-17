Poland inflation rises in February

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Poland’s consumer price inflation increased in February, preliminary data from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) shows.
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 4.7% year-on-year in February, following a 4.3% increase in January. Economists had forecast a 4.4% rise.
Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 7.5% annually in February and those of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and restaurants and hotels increased by 7.3% and 6.3%, respectively.
On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices increased 0.7% in February, after a 0.9% rise in the preceding month, GUS said on March 13.
scroll for moreall times CET
Airon Trust Fiduciary Asset Management LLC
KCG Partners Law Firm
LeitnerLeitner
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben