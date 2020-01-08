Poland’s consumer price inflation rose at a faster pace in December, data from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) showed on Tuesday (January 7).

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.4% year-on-year in December, following a 2.6% increase in November. Economists had forecast 2.9% inflation.

Prices of fuels for personal transport equipment grew 2.1% annually in December, and those of food and non-alcoholic beverages, and electricity, gas and other fuels rose by 1.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices increased 0.8% in December after a 0.1% climb in the previous month. For the January to December period, consumer prices rose 2.3% from the same period last year, GUS said.