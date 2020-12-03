Poland inflation eases in November

remember me
Polandʼs consumer price inflation slowed for the second straight month in November, preliminary data from Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) showed on Tuesday.
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.0% year-on-year in November, after a 3.1% increase in October. In September, inflation was 3.2%.
Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.0% yearly in November and those of electricity, gas, and other fuels gained by 4.7%.
Meanwhile, prices of fuels for transport declined by 9.2%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in November.
