Poland inflation eases in March

BBJ

Poland’s consumer price inflation eased in March, the latest data from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) shows. The consumer price index (CPI) climbed 4.6% year-on-year in March, after a 4.7% increase in February.

Photo by Maciej Rutkowski/Shutterstock.com

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 8.0% annually in March and those of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and restaurants and hotels increased by 7.5% and 6.3%, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices increased 0.2% in March, after a 0.7% rise in the preceding month, GUS said on April 15.