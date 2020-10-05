Poland inflation accelerates in September

Regional Today

Polandʼs consumer price inflation rose to the highest in three months in September, preliminary data from Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) showed last week.

The consumer price index rose 3.2% year-on-year in September, slower than 2.9% increase in August. Economists had expected inflation to remain unchanged.

In July, inflation was 3.0%. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.8% yearly in September and those of electricity, gas and other fuels gained by 4.6%.

Meanwhile, prices of fuels for transport declined 9.2%. On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2% in September.