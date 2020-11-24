Poland industrial production rises, producer prices fall

Polandʼs industrial production grew 1.0% annually in October, figures from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) showed.

Manufacturing output rose 2.3% and mining and quarrying output grew 5.9%. Electricity output and water supply gained by 4.3% and 16.9%, respectively.

Data also show that producer prices declined 0.4% annually in October, following a 1.4% fall in September. On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.4% in October, following a 0.3% rise in the prior month.