Poland industrial production rises, producer prices fall in September

Regional Today

Polandʼs industrial production surged 5.9% from a year earlier in September, up from a 1.5% rise in the prior month, data from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) showed on Tuesday.

It was the strongest rise in industrial activity since April of 2019, boosted by manufacturing (7.2% annually) and water supply, sewerage waste management & remediation activities (8.5%).

In contrast, output continued to plunge for mining & quarrying (-14.4%) and electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply (-4.3%). On a monthly basis, industrial output grew by 15.5% in September. Separate data showed that producer prices declined at a faster pace in September due to lower cost in manufacturing.

Producer prices declined 1.6% annually in September, following a 1.3% fall in August. On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped 0.4% in September, after a 0.1% rise in the prior month.