Poland industrial production rises, producer prices fall in June

Regional Today

Poland’s industrial production rose unexpectedly in June, while producer prices decreased for the fourth straight month, figures from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) show. Industrial production rose 0.5% year-on-year in June. Economists had expected a 6.9% decrease.

Among the main sectors, manufacturing output rose 0.9% annually in June and production of water supply rose 8.9%. Meanwhile, production of mining and quarrying fell 6.5% and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply declined 4.3%.

Production of consumer goods gained 16.2% yearly in June. Production of intermediate goods and non-durable consumer goods increased by 3.5% and 3.3%, respectively. Production of energy and capital goods decreased by 9.9% and 8.6%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, industrial production gained 13.9% in June. On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 4.9% from a year ago. The producer prices index fell 0.8% year-on-year in June, following a 1.7% decrease in May. On month, producer prices rose 0.4% in June, after a 0.2% fall in the previous month, GUS said on July 20.