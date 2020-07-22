Poland industrial production rises, producer prices fall in June

Poland’s industrial production rose unexpectedly in June, while producer prices decreased for the fourth straight month, figures from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) show. Industrial production rose 0.5% year-on-year in June. Economists had expected a 6.9% decrease.
Among the main sectors, manufacturing output rose 0.9% annually in June and production of water supply rose 8.9%. Meanwhile, production of mining and quarrying fell 6.5% and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply declined 4.3%.
Production of consumer goods gained 16.2% yearly in June. Production of intermediate goods and non-durable consumer goods increased by 3.5% and 3.3%, respectively. Production of energy and capital goods decreased by 9.9% and 8.6%, respectively.
On a monthly basis, industrial production gained 13.9% in June. On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 4.9% from a year ago. The producer prices index fell 0.8% year-on-year in June, following a 1.7% decrease in May. On month, producer prices rose 0.4% in June, after a 0.2% fall in the previous month, GUS said on July 20.