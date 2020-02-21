Polandʼs industrial production rose unexpectedly in January, and producer price inflation slowed, figures from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) show.

Industrial production rose 1.1% year-on-year in January. Economists had expected a 0.1% fall. Manufacturing output rose 1.9% annually in January.

Among the main sectors, production of water supply grew 7.5%. Meanwhile, production of mining and quarrying, and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply declined 10.4% and 4.2%, respectively.

Intermediate goods output increased by 3.1%, and production of durable consumer goods and capital goods rose by 2.0% and 1.0%, respectively. Energy and non-durable consumer goods production decreased by 3.7% and 1.0%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, industrial production gained 4.5% in January. On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 3.5% annually in January.

Other data showed that the producer prices rose 0.8% y.0.y. in January, slower than 1% in December. On a month-on-month basis, producer prices edged up 0.1% in January, same as seen in the preceding month, GUS said on February 20.