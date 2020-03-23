Poland industrial production rises in February

Poland’s industrial production rose at a faster-than-expected rate in February, and producer price inflation slowed, figures from the Central Statistical Office (GUS) showed on March 19.

Industrial production rose 4.9% year-on-year in February. Manufacturing output rose 5.7% annually. Among the main sectors, production of water supply grew 4.5% and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply gained 1.5%.

Meanwhile, production of mining and quarrying declined 9.2%. Production of capital goods increased by 5.9% in February and intermediate goods grew 5.2%. Production of durable consumer goods rose 4.6% and those of non-durable consumer goods and energy gained by 3.6% and 1.3%.

On a monthly basis, industrial production gained 2.2% in February. On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 3.2% annually in February.

Other data showed that the producer prices rose 0.1% year-on-year in February, slower than 0.9% increase in January. On a month-on-month basis, producer prices edged down 0.2% in February, reversing a 0.1% rise in the previous month, GUS said.