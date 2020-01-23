Poland’s industrial production rose at a slower-than-expected rate in December, figures from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) showed. Industrial production rose 3.8% year-on-year in December. Economists had expected a 5.8% increase.

Manufacturing output rose 3.8% annually in December. Among the main sectors, production of water supply grew 9.3% and those in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply increased 4.6%. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production declined 1.7%.

Capital goods output increased by 6.1%, and production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 4.6% and that of durable consumer goods by 4.2%. Intermediate goods output grew 3.1%. Energy production decreased by 2.5%.

On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 9.4% in December. On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 2.1% annually in December.

Other data showed that the producer prices rose 1% y.o.y. in December, after a 0.1% fall in November. On a month-on-month basis, producer prices edged up 0.1% in December, after a 0.2% fall in the preceding month, GUS said.