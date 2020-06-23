Poland industrial production, producer prices fall

BBJ

Poland’s industrial production declined at a faster-than-expected rate in May, and producer prices decreased for the third straight month, figures from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (Glowny Urzad Statystyczny or GUS) show.

Photo by Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com

Industrial production fell 17% year-on-year in May. Among the main sectors, manufacturing output declined 18.6% annually in May and production of mining and quarrying declined 14.3%.

Production of water supply fell 2.6% and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply declined 1.6%. Production of capital goods decreased by 38.4% in May and durable consumer goods declined 13.7%.

Production of intermediate goods fell 13.5% and those of energy and non-durable goods decreased by 10% and 8.7%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, industrial production gained 10.1% in May. Other data showed that the producer prices fell 1.5% year-on-year in May, following a 1.4% decrease in April.

On the month, producer prices remained unchanged in May, after a 0.6% fall in the previous month, GUS said on June 19.