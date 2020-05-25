Poland industrial production, producer prices decline

BBJ

Poland’s industrial production declined at a faster-than-expected rate in April, and producer prices fell for the second straight month, figures from the Central Statistical Office (GUS) show.

Photo by shutterstock.com

Industrial production decreased 24.6% year-on-year in April. Economists had expected a 10% fall. Manufacturing output fell 27.5% annually in April.

Among the main sectors, production of mining and quarrying declined 8.8%. Production of water supply fell 3.1% and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply decreased 1.0%.

On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 25.5% in April. On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 24.7% annually in April, GUS said on May 21.