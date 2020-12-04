Poland holds key interest rate

remember me
The National Bank of Poland held its benchmark reference rate at a record low of 0.1% during its December meeting, as expected amid a steep economic recession and rising inflationary pressure, according to a report by Polish Radio.
The annual inflation rate slowed to 3% in November but remained above the central bankʼs medium-term target of 2.5% for a thirteenth consecutive month.
Also, the Lombard rate and the deposit rate were kept steady at 0.5% and 0%, respectively, and the rediscount rate was left unchanged at 0.11%.
