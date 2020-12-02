Poland GDP rebounds in Q3

Regional Today

Polandʼs economy rebounded in the third quarter after the relaxation of COVID-19 containment measures, final data published by the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) revealed Monday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) advanced 7.9% sequentially, partially offsetting the 9% decline posted in the second quarter. The statistical office raised the Q3 growth estimate from 7.7%.

Year-on-year, GDP contracted by revised 1.5% versus an 8.4% decline in the previous quarter. According to initial estimate released on November 13, GDP was down 1.6%. The annual fall was driven by a 3.2% decline in domestic uses.