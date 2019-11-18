Poland GDP growth improves In Q3

Poland’s economy expanded at a faster rate in the third quarter, flash estimates from the country’s Central Statistical Office (Glowny Urzad Statystyczny or GUS) shows.

Photo by Piotr Swat/Shutterstock.com

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.3% quarter-on-quarter after a 0.8% expansion in the previous three months. Economists had forecast 1.1% growth.

On a year-on-year basis, GDP rose 4% in the third quarter after a 4.1% increase in the previous three months. On a seasonally non-adjusted basis, GDP increased 3.9% year-on-year after a 4.6% expansion in the previous quarter.

In a separate statement, the Warsaw-based statistical agency said that Poland’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.5% year-on-year in October, after a 2.6% increase in September.

Prices advanced the most for food and non-alcoholic beverages by 6.1% annually in October. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2% in October, after remaining unchanged in the preceding month, GUS said on Thursday.