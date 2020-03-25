Poland exempts crisis-hit micro-firms from social security payments

BBJ

Poland will exempt self-employed people and micro-companies from social security payments for three months if their revenues drop by more than 50% compared to February, President Andrzej Duda has announced, according to website Poland In.

Polish President Andrzej Duda. Photo by Isaaack/Shutterstock.com

The president said he had held a meeting with the prime minister and the development minister as well as heads of the state social security institution ZUS and state development bank BGK to discuss ways of making life easier for Polish businesses that have been impacted by the spreading coronavirus epidemic.

Last week, the government announced that entrepreneurs will have their social security premiums suspended for the period of the crisis. However, the president said on March 21 that businesspeople were still worried that after the crisis period it would be next to impossible to get back to normal.

Companies that decide to maintain jobs will be subsidized with 40% of the average wage for each employee by the government, Duda added.

Poland, the largest eastern economy of the European Union, has reported 692 coronavirus cases, including eight deaths, Poland In adds.