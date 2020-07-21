Poland employment rise slightly on month

Regional Today

Employment in Poland’s enterprise sector, which includes units employing more than nine persons, declined by an annual 3.3% to 6.186 million people in June, after falling 3.2% in the prior month, data from Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) shows.

It was the steepest decline in corporate employment since available records began in January 2006, amid the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

On a monthly basis, corporate employment went up 0.2%. The country’s average gross wages and salaries, meanwhile, increased 3.6% year-on-year in June. Economists had forecast a rise of 1.5%.

The average gross Polish monthly wage last month was PLN 5,286 (EUR 1,180), according to the statistical office. On a monthly basis, average gross wages rose 3.2% in June.

During the January to June period, average gross wages and salaries increased 4.5%. Average paid employment fell 0.6%, GUS said on July 16.