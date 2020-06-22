Poland employment rate declines, average wages rise on year in May

BBJ

Employment in Poland’s enterprise sector, which concerns units employing more than 9 persons, declined by an annual 3.2% to 6.174 million people in May, after falling 2.1% in the prior month, the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) says.

Photo by im_coco/Shutterstock.com

It was the sharpest decline since records began in January of 2006, despite the country started easing antivirus lockdown restrictions in May, as many staff reductions decided in April came into effect the following month. On a monthly basis, corporate employment went down 1.4%.

In a separate statement, the statistics agency said that average gross wages and salaries in Poland grew 1.2% year-on-year in May to PLN 5119.94 (EUR 1,150). On a monthly basis, however, average gross wages fell 3.1% in May, GUS said on June 18.