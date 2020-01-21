Employment in Poland’s enterprise sector, which concerns units employing more than nine persons, rose by an annual 2.6% to 6.396 million people in December 2019, the same as in the prior month, the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) says.

Photo by pitchr/Shutterstock.com

On a monthly basis, corporate employment showed no growth. Considering 2019, employment grew 2.7% from the previous year.

In a separate statement, GUS said that average gross wages in Poland rose 6.2% to PLN 5,604.25 (EUR 1,325) year-on-year in December. Economists had expected a 6.1% increase.

On a monthly basis, average gross wages grew 7.2% in December. In the fourth quarter of 2019, average monthly gross wage and salary in enterprise sector was PLN 5,368.01 while for the whole 2019 it was PLN 5,169.06, GUS said in a statement on January 21.