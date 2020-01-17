Poland’s consumer price inflation rose in December as estimated, final data from the country’s Central Statistical Office (GUS) showed on January 15.

Photo by im_coco/Shutterstock.com

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.4% year-on-year in December, following a 2.6% increase in November. This was in line with the initial estimate.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 6.9% annually in December and those of restaurants and hotels, and education rose by 5.4% and 4.6%, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices increased 0.8% in December, after a 0.1% rise in the preceding month, again, as estimated. For the January to December period, consumer prices gained 2.3% from the same period last year, as initially estimated, GUS said.