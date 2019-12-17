Poland’s core inflation accelerated in November after remaining unchanged in the previous month, preliminary data from the National Bank of Poland (NBP) shows.
The consumer price index, net of food and energy prices, rose 2.6% year-on-year following a 2.4% increase in both September and October. The core inflation rate was in line with economists’ expectations.
On a month-on-month basis, the core CPI was unchanged from the previous month after a 0.3% increase in October.
Headline inflation also accelerated to 2.6% in November from 2.5% in the previous month, the NBP said on December 16.