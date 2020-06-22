Poland confirms plan to acquire coal-fired assets

BBJ

Poland is working on a plan to create a company that will acquire the country’s coal-fired power plants to ease the financial burden on state-owned utilities, State Assets Minister Jacek Sasin was quoted as saying by energy site Montel News.

Aerial view of the Kozienice Coal Power Plant in Swierze Gorne, Poland. Photo by CameraCraft / Shutterstock.com

It would help the country maintain its coal-fired assets, Sasin told a press conference on June 18, though he would not comment on specific details of the plan, adding it would take “months” to realize.

“It will not be an easy process. It will require organizational changes, finding a method of financing, the entire financial structure,” the minister said, according to Montel News.