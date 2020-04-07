Poland closes forests to the public

BBJ

Poland’s State Forests agency has banned public entry into forestland as it tightens up regulations in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic, the Polish Environment Ministry says.

Forests such as this in Dębiec, Poznań, are now closed to the public. Photo by Wirestock Images/Shutterstock.com

“In relation to the state of epidemic, National Forests have introduced a temporary entry ban to forests from April 3 to 11, National Parks will remain closed,” Poland’s Environment Ministry announced in a press release on Friday, according to Polish News Agency (PAP).

The ministry also explained that the ban was introduced because many people had been gathering in green areas managed by the National Forests, in defiance of social distancing requirements, PAP added.