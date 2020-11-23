Poland average wages rise in October

Polandʼs average gross wages rose in October, data from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) shows.

Photo by ASkwarczynski/Shutterstock.com

Average gross wages and salaries increased 4.7% year-on-year in October. The average gross monthly wage last month was PLN 5,458.88 (EUR 1,218), according to GUS.

The figures are for companies with more than nine employees. Employment in Polish companies meantime dropped by 1% in October on average in year-on-year terms, while edging up by 0.1% from a month earlier.

In October, admissions and restoring pre-pandemic full-time jobs in the units was observed, the statistics agency said.