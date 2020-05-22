Poland average wages rise, employment falls in April

Poland’s average gross wages and salaries increased 1.9% year-on-year to PLN 5,285 in April, easing from a 6.3% increase in March, the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) says. Economists had expected a 4.5% rise.

Photo by pitchr / Shutterstock.com

It was the smallest rise in wages since June of 2013. On a monthly basis, average gross wages fell 3.7% in April.

Average paid employment declined 2.1% annually in April and fell 2.4% from the previous month. Employment in Poland’s enterprise sector, which concerns units employing more than nine persons, dropped by an annual 2.1% to 6.259 million people in April, after rising 0.3% in the previous month and compared with market expectations of 0.5% fall, the statistics agency said in a separate report.

It was the sharpest decline since November 2009. On a monthly basis, corporate employment went down 2.4%, GUS said on May 20.