Poland average wages grew in September

Polandʼs average gross wages grew in September, data from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) showed on Monday.
Average gross wages and salaries increased 5.6% year-on-year in September to PLN 5,371.6 (some EUR 1,174) per month. On a monthly basis, average gross wages rose 0.6% in September. Average paid employment declined 1.2% annually in September.
On a month-on-month basis, average paid employment rose 0.3% in September. In September, restoring pre-pandemic full-time jobs, and admissions in the units was observed, the statistics agency said.
