Poland adds 236 MW of solar in two months

Polish grid operator Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (PSE) says the country reached 1.83 gigawatt (GW) of solar installations last month, pv-magazine reports.
PSE announced on May 11 that the total solar capacity of the nation rose 8.1% in March and April, with 236.2 megawatt (MW) of new systems installed.
The grid operator had reported 1.29 GW of solar in Poland at the end of the year, up from around 1 GW in late September, and from just 486 MW at the end of 2018, pv-magazine adds.
