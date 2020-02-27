Percentage of Czechs “satisfied with lives” growing

BBJ

The percentage of Czechs who are “satisfied with their lives” has grown in recent years, an opinion poll released by the STEM agency suggests, according to Czech Radio.

Photo by Ken Stocker/Shutterstock.com

Some 85% of respondents in the survey conducted in January answered in the affirmative, with the remainder saying they were dissatisfied.

STEM says it has traced a gradual increase in satisfaction levels since 2015. Last month’s rate was the highest recorded since the regular poll was introduced in 1994, it said, Czech Radio added.