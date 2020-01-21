More than half a million Polish citizens living in the United Kingdom have applied for the settled status allowing them to stay in the country after the Brexit transition period, the British Home Office said, according to a report by the Dziennik daily, as cited by Polish Radio.

Photo by Ink Drop/Shutterstock.com

By the end of December, more than 2.8 million citizens of EU countries had applied for the status of a settled person in the United Kingdom, 2.5 million of whom had already received such status.

Poles submitted about 19% of these applications, comprising the largest group among those applying for the status. According to statistics, there are just over 900,000 Polish citizens in Britain, Polish Radio said.