The organs of 288 dead donors were used to save patients in the Czech Republic in 2019. That is a record for a single year, according to figures released by the Czech Transplanting Coordinating Center.
Prague’s Institute for Clinical and Experimental Medicine, one of the largest such centers in Europe, carried out around 70% of all the country’s transplant surgeries, transplanting 540 organs last year, Czech Radio said on January 27.
The most common donor organ operations were those of kidney, liver and heart transplants, it added.
