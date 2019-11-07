Orange chooses Romania to launch commercial 5G services

BBJ

French telecom group Orange has chosen Romania as the first country to launch commercial 5G services, according to local news service Romania Insider.

Photo by AquaSketches/Shutterstock

The latest-generation services have been available from November 5, to Orange Romania clients in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Iași, the company announced in a press release.

The Orange 5G network allows clients to download data from the internet to compatible mobile devices at speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps. The services are available as part of a EUR 25 monthly subscription that offers unlimited data transfer, romania-insider.com adds.