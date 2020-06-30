Only 54% of Romanians connected to sewage systems in 2019

BBJ

Only 54.2% of Romania’s population, or 10.51 million inhabitants, were connected to sewage systems in 2019, although that is 221,883 more than one year earlier, news portal Romania-insider reports, citing data from the country’s National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Photo by Vlad Ispas/Shutterstock.com

Most people with access to sewage networks are in the urban area, namely 9.5 million inhabitants, accounting for 90.9% of the urban population of Romania, the same INS data revealed, according to News.ro.

On the other hand, slightly over one million people living in rural areas were connected to sewage systems last year, accounting for 11.3% of Romania’s rural resident population.