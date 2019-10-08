Only 1% of GPs in Bulgaria are under 39 years old

BBJ

Only 1% of the General Practitioners in Bulgaria are aged 39 or under, data from the Bulgarian Ministry of Health shows.

Some 38% of GPs are aged 60 or above, 17% of them are 65 or above and 8% of the General Practitioners are aged 70 or above, Sofia news agency Novinite.com reports.

The National Association of General Practitioners in Bulgaria insists that the Bulgarian authorities must undertake concrete measures to educate experts in this fields and stimulate young people to become interested in this profession, Bulgarian public radio (BNR) adds.